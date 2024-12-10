Swahid Diwas occasion to remember sacrifices of those dedicated to Assam Movement: PM

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Swahid Diwas is an occasion to remember the extraordinary courage and sacrifices of those who dedicated themselves to the Assam Movement.

The Assam movement was an indigenous stir seeking the identification and deportation of illegal immigrants in the state. December 10 is observed as Swahid Diwas to pay tributes to those who lost their lives during the movement.

"Swahid Diwas is an occasion to remember the extraordinary courage and sacrifices of those who dedicated themselves to the Assam Movement," Modi said in a post on X.

"Their unwavering resolve and selfless efforts helped preserve Assam's unique culture and identity. Their valour also inspires us all to continue working towards a developed Assam," he said.