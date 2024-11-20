‘Swahid Smarak Kshtera’ to pay tribute to Assam Agitation martyrs: Himanta

Guwahati, Nov 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the ‘Swahid Smarak Kshetra’, which is coming up in Guwahati, will serve as a tribute to 855 martyrs of the Assam Agitation.

He said the memorial is expected to be inaugurated by next year, with the government also mooting a second phase of construction to add more attractions.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing progress of the work at the site in Pachim Boragaon, Sarma said, “This is a memorial for all the 855 martyrs. It will have their photos and busts. There will also be a hall with photographs of the agitation and a space for meditation.” He said Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for the project so far, and more funds would be required if the second phase of construction is taken up.

“If we can complete the project before December 10 this year, it will be inaugurated prior to it. Else, we will inaugurate it at some later date. One thing is for sure, the ‘Swahid Smarak Kshetra’ will be opened for public in 2025,” the CM said.

The Assam Agitation (1979-85) against illegal foreigners had culminated with the signing of the Assam Accord on August 15, 1985.

The state observes December 10 as ‘Swahid Divas’ as the first martyr of the agitation, Khargeswar Talukdar, was killed on that day in 1979.

“There are 855 martyrs of the agitation, but we have been able to collect photographs of 150 of them till now. Hence, sculpting of the busts is a bit slow,” he said.

The chief minister said there is a proposal for a light-and-sound show and a small auditorium in the second phase. PTI SSG RBT