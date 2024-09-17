'Swallowing' criticism to achieve goal of bringing BJP to power in Karnataka: Vijayendra

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Sep 17 (PTI) With some leaders up in arms questioning his leadership, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday said "swallowing everything" in the interest of the party, he was working towards achieving the goal of bringing the party to power in the state with a clear majority in the next election.

He rejected criticism that he is not taking seniors of the party into confidence, as he asserted that he is proud of the fact that he is veteran leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son, but was not arrogant.

A section of party leaders led by senior legislators Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi has been openly critical of Vijayendra, accusing him of indulging in "adjustment politics" with the ruling Congress, and trying to keep the party in his clutches along with Yediyurappa.

"Several questions that have been raised by some seniors are all in the public (domain), they are not in between four walls. Swallowing everything in the interest of the party, the goal before me is to bring BJP to power with a clear majority and I'm going in that direction," Vijayendra told reporters here.

Stating that the seniors of the party have given him the responsibility with blessings, he said, it is a responsibility more than power. "As I have both the will and the capability to manage the responsibility, seniors have given me this responsibility, I'm managing it well and will continue to do so." "I don't agree that Vijayendra as the state President is not taking the seniors of the party into confidence. I'm proud that I'm Yediyurappa's son, but I have no arrogance because of it. Because of Yediyurappa's fight, his hard work, along with penance of seniors like D H Shankaramurthy, (H N) Ananth Kumar (late), among others, the party has grown to this level," he said.

Further noting that Karnataka was considered as the gateway for the BJP to the south of India and his goal is to prove that it's true once again, Vijayendra said to achieve that and to bring BJP to power with a clear majority, he is moving ahead taking all the seniors into confidence and he will reach the goal.

Criticising Vijayendra, Jarkiholi on Monday said he didn’t accept the leadership of the former, as he was a junior in the party and was also "responsible for the party being labelled as corrupt." He had suggested that there should be collective leadership of 15 to 20 leaders in the party and they should be assigned tasks.

Aimed at mending rifts within the party, amid escalating factionalism, RSS had recently tried to broker peace between the warring groups by holding a meeting with them together. PTI KSU RS RS