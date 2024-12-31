Swami Adhokshajanand Devtirth lauds UP govt for efforts on Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) Ahead of the commencement of the Maha Kumbh-2025, Govardhanmath Peethadheeshwar Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Adhokshajanand Devtirth has lauded the administration for creating an environment conducive to spiritual practices, the UP government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The Maha Kumbh will take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Swami Adhokshajanand Devtirth said "the spiritual power emanating from Maha Kumbh will establish Sanatan Dharma worldwide".

"UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, being a saint himself, has been personally overseeing the arrangements, strengthening the faith and morale of devotees. This has fostered an ideal atmosphere for 'sadhana', 'yagya' and 'tapasya'," he said.

Advertisment

The Shankaracharya further emphasised that the rituals and prayers conducted during Maha Kumbh would bless not only the state but also Adityanath personally.

Lauding the current leadership, Swami Adhokshajanand said, "Our religious traditions were neglected. Today, the leadership rooted in Sanatan Dharma has restored its sanctity, and this transformation is evident here," he said.

The Shankaracharya said only a ruler with humility and faith is accepted by the pilgrimage. Arrogance and irreverence have no place here, he added.

Advertisment

"As much as the chief minister has devoted himself to our dignity and welfare, we too will offer prayers for his prosperity, welfare, economic growth and continued success," the seer said.

Speaking about the challenges faced by Sanatan Dharma, he said, "Demonic tendencies have long sought to harm Sanatan and spread confusion. At times, they appear victorious, but whenever such a crisis arises, God incarnates to restore balance.

"This Maha Kumbh will empower the followers of Sanatan Dharma, spreading its essence globally. The spiritual power emanating from Maha Kumbh will establish Sanatan Dharma worldwide," he said.

Advertisment

Speaking on the development of religious places in the country and the state, he noted that a truly civilised ruler always seeks to understand past injustices and addresses the wounds inflicted on the cultural and religious heritage of the people.

"Our Gods, Goddesses, deities, monasteries, temples and sacred rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna, along with the Himalayas, are integral to our faith. Their honour brings happiness to the society. There was a time, when our temples and monasteries were desecrated, and our cultural symbols were deeply hurt," he said.

But when demonic forces prevail, the Shankacharya said, divine powers also inevitably rise. These powers manifest as saints, ascetics, scholars, Acharyas and sometimes as great rulers, he added.

Advertisment

"Today, we live in a time of joy, with a ruler who is favourable to our faith, values and deeds," Jagadguru Shankaracharya said.

Meanwhile, mats made from banana leaves and sourced from Assam are set to be a unique attraction at Swami Adhokshajanand's camp during the Maha Kumbh.

Already 151 mats have arrived at the camp in Sector 18, along with a significant quantity of coconuts and raw betel nuts (tambul) from the North East. These items will be used in the havan ceremonies at the yagyashala during the Maha Kumbh.

Advertisment

Explaining the process behind the mats, Swami Adhokshajanand said banana trees are cut, opened, dried and then carefully joined to create mats. He said this is the first time such mats have been brought to the Maha Kumbh, adding a distinct element to the event.

In addition to the supplies from the North East, coconuts and betel nuts are also being brought in large quantities from other states to support the rituals and ceremonies, the UP government said in the statement. PTI NAV KSS KSS