Swami Avimukteshwaranand sits on protest after police 'stop' him from taking dip in Ganga

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) Tensions escalated between Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and the Magh Mela administration on Monday after police allegedly stopped him and his followers from taking a holy dip in the Ganga here on the occasion of the Mauni Amavasya bathing festival on Sunday.

Following the incident, Swami Avimukteshwaranand sat in protest outside his camp, giving up food and water, and demanded an apology from senior officials of the mela administration and the police.

Mela Officer Rishiraj, however, said the supporters of the seer allegedly broke barricades on a pontoon bridge reserved for emergency services.

"By breaking the barricades, they reached the Sangam Nose on Sunday. To prevent any stampede-like situation on the main bathing day, the administration intervened. We have evidence, and vehicles were not permitted under any circumstances on the main bathing festival," he said.

Rishiraj clarified that no one was stopped from taking a bath.

"Several sadhus and seers, including those camping near Swami Ji, took the holy dip. No saint was disrespected. The arrangements made for devotees and Kalpvasis were strictly implemented because their safety is our top priority," he added.

District Magistrate Manish Verma said that questions had been raised regarding the Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya during the 2022 Magh Mela as well, following which legal opinion was sought by the then mela officer.

He said the Supreme Court, in its order dated October 14, 2022, had restrained anyone from performing 'pattabhishek' as Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth till the appeal in the matter is decided.

"The case is still under the consideration of the court," Verma said.

Meanwhile, Swami Avimukteshwaranand's media in-charge Shailendra Yogiraj alleged in a statement that around 15 supporters were injured after being beaten by the police.

He said all the injured had undergone medical examination and the seer would lodge an FIR against police officials.

Yogiraj said Swami Avimukteshwaranand would not enter his camp until the mela administration apologises and makes arrangements for his holy dip according to the protocol.

A record 4.52 crore devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga and at the Sangam here on Sunday on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.