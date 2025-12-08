Swami Chaitanyanand sent to one-day police custody in fake number plate case

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday remanded self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati to one-day police custody in a case related to the alleged use of fake diplomatic number plate on his car.

He is presently in judicial custody in another case where he is accused of sexually harassing 16 students at a private institute here.

Judicial Magistrate Animesh Kumar sent the accused to a day's police custody in the fake number plate case.

Chaitanyananda was arrested from Agra on September 27. PTI MDB MNR MNR KVK KVK