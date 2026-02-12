Swami Dayanand Saraswati's intellectual brilliance will continue to inspire nation: Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tribute to Swami Dayanand Saraswati on his birth anniversary, and said his intellectual brilliance would continue to inspire the nation with renewed consciousness.

In a post on his official X handle, Adityanath described Swami Dayanand as a great proponent of Vedic thought, a spiritual thinker and the founder of the Arya Samaj.

"Heartfelt tributes to Maharishi Swami Dayanand Saraswati on his birth anniversary," the chief minister said.

He said Swami Dayanand, endowed with immense knowledge and noble qualities, dedicated his entire life to social upliftment, national awakening and human welfare.

"His radiant personality and intellectual sharpness will continue to provide constant inspiration and renewed consciousness to the country and society," Adityanath said.

Swami Dayanand was born on February 12, 1824, in Gujarat's Tankara. He devoted his life to promoting Vedic knowledge and India's cultural heritage, inspiring society towards prosperity, freedom and equality through his teachings and message. PTI KIS DV DV