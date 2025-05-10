Swami Sri Yukteswar’s 170th birth anniversary celebrated at Ranchi’s Yogoda Ashram

Ranchi, May 10 (PTI)The 170th birth anniversary of Swami Sri Yukteswar was celebrated at Yogoda Ashram in Ranchi on Saturday.

The celebrations began with a special online commemorative group meditation led by Swami Gokulananda Giri in morning where devotees from all over India participated, the Ashram authorities said in a statement.

Later, bhajans were sung by Brahmachari Satsangananda with other sannayasis and Guru puja was performed.

Swami Sri Yukteswar known for his acclaimed work, “The Holy Science,” published in 1894 was Guru to Paramahansa Yogananda.

Yogananda, renowned for his acclaimed book ‘Autobiography of a Yogi’, has a following that includes notable figures such as entrepreneur Steve Jobs, cricketer Ravi Shastri, and actor Rajnikanth.

After the sankirtan, prasad was distributed to the devotees and sannyasis present there.