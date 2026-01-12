Swami Vivekananda inspired youth to contribute to nation-building: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, saying he instilled national pride among Indians and inspired the youth to contribute to nation-building.

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, as Narendranath Dutta in then Calcutta. His birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day.

"A timeless visionary and spiritual icon, he preached that inner strength and service to humanity were foundations of a meaningful life. He carried India's eternal wisdom to the world," Murmu said in a post on X.

The President said Vivekananda instilled national pride among Indians, and his teachings will continue to inspire humanity. PTI AKV VN VN