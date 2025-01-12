Swami Vivekananda reestablished Sanatan culture on global stage: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and said he showed the world that Hinduism is the true guide of humanity.

"Say with pride, we are Hindus. Many salutes to the great young monk, thinker, source of inspiration for the youth Swami Vivekananda ji, who reestablished the Sanatan culture on the global stage, on his birth anniversary. Heartiest congratulations to everyone on 'National Youth Day'!" Adityanath said in a post on X.

"गर्व से कहो, हम हिंदू हैं।"



सनातन संस्कृति को वैश्विक पटल पर पुनर्स्थापित करने वाले महान युवा संन्यासी, युग प्रवर्तक चिंतक, युवाओं के प्रेरणास्रोत स्वामी विवेकानंद जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिशः नमन एवं 'राष्ट्रीय युवा दिवस' की सभी को हार्दिक बधाई!



उन्होंने विश्व को यह दिखाया कि… pic.twitter.com/u5wQnC8H04 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 12, 2025

Swami Vivekananda was born on this day in 1863 in an elite Bengali family of Kolkata. The day is celebrated as the National Youth Day.

He called upon the youth to imbibe his thoughts and resolve to work for nation-building.

"He (Swami Vivekananda) showed the world that Hinduism is the true guide of humanity," the chief minister added in the post.

Swami Vivekananda died on 4 July 1902 at the age of just 39.