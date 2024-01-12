Swami Vivekananda spread great Indian spiritual message to the West: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid tributes to spiritual leader and social reformer Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and hoped that his teachings and ideas continue to guide future generations.

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863.

"I pay my humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. A great spiritual leader and reformer, Swami ji travelled across the country to make Indians aware of their rich cultural heritage," Murmu said in a post on X.

Swami Vivekananda inspired the youth to work for nation-building and to serve humanity, she said.

"He had spread the great Indian spiritual message to the West. May his teachings and ideas continue to guide future generations," the President said.