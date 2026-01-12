Swami Vivekananda was India's greatest international ambassador of culture: CJI Surkya Kant

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday paid tributes to spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and said that the leader was India's greatest international ambassador of culture and philosophy.

Chief Justice Surya Kant said this while speaking to reporters after inaugurating a blood donation camp jointly organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Adhivakta Parishad in the court premises on the occasion of Vivekananda Jayanti.

"Each word he spoke was important, visionary, full of moral and ethical values and promoted our great country's rich heritage and cultural values. He was India's greatest international ambassador of culture and philosophy," the CJI said.

He said that Swami Vivekananda was a great and visionary leader and his teachings are quite significant in the country.

"Swami Vivekananda was a great personality. I believe his teachings will always remain relevant and are extremely important for the new generation and for this country," he said.

The National Youth Day, also known as Vivekananda Jayanti, is celebrated annually on January 12, being the birthday of a Hindu monk, Swami Vivekananda. In 1984, the government of India declared this day as National Youth Day. Since 1985, the event has been celebrated in India every year.

The blood donation camp was attended by several other judges and senior lawyers of the Supreme Court, organised at the Supreme Court lawns. PTI SKM KSS KSS