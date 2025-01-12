Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary celebrated across Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary was celebrated across West Bengal on Sunday.

The main functions were held at his ancestral home on Simla Street in Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission headquarters Belur Math.

Processions were brought out with colourful festoons bearing the messages of the spiritual leader and social reformer, and cultural programmes were held across the state on the occasion, which is celebrated as National Youth Day.

Special prayers and a cultural programme were held at Belur Math with the participation of school children among thousands of devotees who visited the Ramakrishna Mission headquarters in Howrah district on the western bank of river Hooghly on the occasion.

Several leaders, including Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and state minister Shashi Panja were among those who paid respects at the Simla Street home of the favourite disciple of Ramakrishna Paramahansa.

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863.

"His thoughts and philosophy are present worldwide and he will remain significant for eternity," Panja said after paying her respects at the monk's ancestral home.

She said that Swamiji had spoken of service to the people through all religions and that he had promoted secularism.

Adhikari, after garlanding Vivekananda's statue, said that he has been visiting the place on the great monk's birth anniversary for the last 30 years.

"Swamiji was Ramakrishna Paramahansa's blessed disciple and monk," he said. PTI AMR ACD