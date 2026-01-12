Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary turns arena for TMC-BJP duel over legacy in poll-bound Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) What should have been a day of reverence for Swami Vivekananda turned into a political battleground on Monday, as the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP sparred to claim the legacy of the 19th-century monk ahead of the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.

The 163rd birth anniversary of Vivekananda, observed as National Youth Day, was marked across the state with prayers, processions and floral tributes. But at sites closely associated with the monk, especially his ancestral home, at Simla Street in north Kolkata, the celebrations were infused with political rivalry.

From early morning, leaders of both the TMC and the BJP made a beeline for Simla Street, transforming the narrow lane into a political crossroads.

Union and state ministers, MPs and MLAs queued up to pay homage to the monk whose clarion call for self-belief, service and spiritual nationalism continues to shape Bengal's cultural imagination.

The undercurrent of rivalry surfaced sharply over posters welcoming Diamond Harbour MP and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, which described him as "Jubaraj" (prince). The posters triggered a sharp response from BJP leaders, who accused the ruling party of politicising a sacred legacy.

Union minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar said Swami Vivekananda was the only "Jubaraj" for Bengal and claimed that the people would respond to what he described as the TMC's "arrogance".

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the TMC was attempting to distort Bengal's cultural ethos, remarks that further escalated the war of words.

Senior state minister Shashi Panja brushed aside the criticism, questioning why the BJP should feel threatened by the term used by Banerjee's supporters.

Beyond the symbolism at Simla Street, the battle for Vivekananda's legacy played out in the digital space as well, with the state's top leadership invoking the monk's ideals in sharply worded posts.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a detailed post on X, described Swami Vivekananda as a perennial source of inspiration for patriotism and social service, saying his ideals of love for the nation, service to the poor and the afflicted, and the message of unity, peace and harmony had always guided her.

She said the path of harmony among all faiths shown by Swami-ji remained Bengal's guiding force, and expressed hope that, inspired by his teachings, people of the state, "irrespective of religion or caste, respect and love one another; this is our only prayer".

Abhishek Banerjee, in his post on X, said he bowed "in reverence to a towering soul whose thoughts continue to illuminate India's moral and intellectual conscience." The MP, considered number two in the TMC hierarchy, said Vivekananda's call for strength rooted in compassion, faith anchored in reason and service driven by empathy remained profoundly relevant even today.

Recalling Swami-ji's belief that "to serve humanity is to serve the divine," Banerjee said that at a time when divisions were being amplified and identities weaponised, his message of universal brotherhood and harmony among faiths stood as "a timeless guide." At Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission founded by Vivekananda, the celebrations followed tradition, beginning with 'mangal arati' and special prayers.

Devotees from across the state gathered from dawn, while branches of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission organised processions with school students participating.

Yet, with elections to the 294-member assembly just three months away, Vivekananda's birthday has become a political touchstone in West Bengal, a state where reverence for great Bengali personalities is inseparable from questions of identity, culture and political legitimacy.

For the TMC, Vivekananda represents Bengal's inclusive spiritual heritage; and for the BJP, he is projected as a nationalist icon whose ideas align with its development narrative, political observers said.