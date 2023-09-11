Swami Vivekananda's Chicago speech resonates as clarion call for global unity: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Swami Vivekananda's Chicago speech, delivered on this day 130 years ago, resonates even today as a "clarion call" for global unity and harmony.

Swami Vivekananda's iconic speech delivered at the Parliament of World's Religions in 1893 is renowned for its enunciation of India's ancient values and cultural ethos.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Swami Vivekananda's Chicago speech, delivered on this day 130 years ago, resonates even today as a clarion call for global unity and harmony." "His timeless message, emphasising the universal brotherhood of humanity, remains a guiding light for us," he said. PTI ASK ASK KVK KVK