Swaminathan brought positive changes to agriculture, farmers and food security: Rakesh Tikait

Noida, Sep 28 (PTI) India will always remember the positive changes that MS Swaminathan brought to the country's agriculture and farmers, and his contribution to food security, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said on Thursday, as he remembered the iconic scientist.

Swaminathan (98), also known as the father of Green Revolution in India, passed away at 11.15 am at his Chennai residence, the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation said.

"The news of the death of famous agricultural scientist Dr MS Swaminathan, the father of the Green Revolution, is deeply saddening," Tikait, the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union, posted in Hindi on X.

"This country will always remember his contribution to the positive changes to the condition of Indian agriculture and farmers, and for food security. We will all continue this fight for your ideas together," Tikait added.

Swaminathan was the driving force behind the nation's Green Revolution of the 1960s.

The celebrated agriculture icon was being treated for age-related illness for quite some time, MS Swaminathan Research Foundation sources said. PTI KIS SZM