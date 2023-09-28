MS Swaminathan was always available to help Odisha farmers: CM Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday condoled the death of eminent agricultural scientist Dr MS Swaminathan and said he was instrumental in revolutionising the farm sector in India.

The celebrated agriculture icon, who had been treated for age-related illness for quite some time, passed away at 11.15am at his Chennai residence.

In a message, Patnaik said, "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of eminent scientist Dr MS Swaminathan. Popularly known as the Father of Green Revolution in India, Dr Swaminathan was instrumental in revolutionising the farm sector in India, and catapulted the turnaround of farmers’ condition. All through his life, he had worked for the empowerment of farmers through technology, and advocated for appropriate public policy for farmers."

Remembering his strong association with the state, the chief minister said he started his early days of research in Odisha, and was always available to help farmers of the state in every possible manner. His foundation is closely associated in improving farming activities in tribal areas of Odisha.

"His death created a huge void in the field of agricultural science," Patnaik said wishing peace and tranquility for the departed soul and conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family members.