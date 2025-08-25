Swapna Suresh, P C George charge-sheeted for alleged conspiracy against Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 (PTI) The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police has filed a charge sheet against Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the sensational gold smuggling in diplomatic bags case, and BJP leader P C George for allegedly conspiring to incite violence by raising allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2022.

According to Crime Branch officials, the charge sheet was filed against Swapna and George at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Thiruvananthapuram last week.

The case was first registered at Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment Police Station in June 2022, following a complaint lodged by Thavanur MLA K T Jaleel after Suresh made allegations about the Chief Minister’s involvement in the 2020 gold smuggling incident, the officer said.

The LDF legislator had also alleged that BJP leader George was part of the conspiracy behind Swapna's allegations against Vijayan, said Crime Branch sources.

The case was registered for criminal conspiracy and wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Later, the case was taken over by the Crime Branch unit in Thiruvananthapuram.

As part of the investigation, both Swapna and George were interrogated multiple times, and Jaleel's statement was recorded.

Additionally, several pieces of digital evidence were collected during the inquiry, a Crime Branch official added. PTI TBA TGB SSK TGB SSK ADB