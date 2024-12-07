''Swarnandhra Pradesh Vision' aims at increasing income up to Rs 36 lakh annually: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Dec. 7 (PTI) Swarnandhra Pradesh Vision 2047 has been designed with an aim to increase the income of the people of the state to USD 43,000 (approximately Rs 36.33 lakh) annually, which is 15 times more than the existing level, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday.

Addressing the Mega Parent-Teacher meeting at Bapatla, Naidu also said his government is set to bring major changes in the educational sector and as part of it connectivity between parents and teachers has been brought to the picture.

“Swarna Andhra Pradesh Vision 2047 is aimed at increasing annual income to USD 42,000 to USD 43,000 (per annum) which is 15 times more than the present levels. If you want to increase income, wealth has to be created. If you want to create wealth, students should acquire knowledge,” he said.

He noted that the state has 35 lakh students studying in over 44,000 government schools across the state.

The Mega Parent-Teacher meeting is being held in the state with the participation of 1.20 crore parents, teachers and students in all the government schools.

Attacking the previous YSRCP government, Naidu said the Jagan regime has payment dues of 6,500 crore pertaining to the education department.

He alleged that not even a single DSC (District Selection Committee) was set up for recruiting teachers in government schools in the last five years.

"How will the educational standard improve without a teacher ?" he wondered.

The CM reiterated the need to increase the population as the country will have more aging people in future.

He opined that the meeting has the potential to get recognition by Guinness Books of World Records.

Naidu and Nara Lokesh, Minister for HRD interacted with some students and parents in the school.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan participated in the mega Parent-Teacher Meeting at a government school in Kadapa District. PTI GDK ROH