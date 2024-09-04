Swarovski Foundation invites applications for its 20,000 euros grant

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Swarovski Foundation has invited applications for its 'Creatives for Our Future' programme for young creatives from India and across the world accelerating sustainable development.

The programme, now in its fourth year and run in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Partnership, offers winners mentorship from industry leaders and a grant of 20,000 euros.

"Having so far received more than 1500 applications from 92 countries, and supported 21 cohort members, it showcases that creativity has the power to solve global challenges and achieve sustainability goals.

"The Swarovski Foundation is looking forward to welcoming this year’s applications to turn their ideas into reality through access to education, resources, and a vital support network," said Jakhya Rahman-Corey, director of the Swarovski Foundation, in a statement.

The programme is open to young creatives worldwide, aged 21 to 30, from a multitude of disciplines including fashion, design, art, architecture, and engineering.

According to the foundation, successful applicants would get to work on an original project or product that uses the creative process to drive awareness, technology or solutions for sustainable development.

"This year, six successful applicants will receive financial support of 20,000 pounds, along with an education programme in collaboration with top international institutions, tailored one-on-one mentorship, and industry networking opportunities to advance their innovation and career," they added.

The successful applicants will be notified and announced publicly in April 2025 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The last date for submission of application is October 16.