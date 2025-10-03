'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' concludes, over 18 lakh health camps held

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' concluded with more than 18 lakh health camps, registering a massive footfall of nearly 10 crore citizens nationwide and benefitting more than 6.5 crore women, the Union Health Ministry said.

The campaign, which ran from September 17 to October 2, concluded with widespread participation across the country, benefiting lakhs of women, children, and families through comprehensive health services, it said.

By the end of October 2, more than 18 lakh (18,08,071) health camps (comprising both screening and speciality camps) were held under the campaign.

More than 1.78 crore citizens have been screened for hypertension and 1.72 crore for diabetes while more than 37 lakh women were screened for breast cancer, and over 19 lakhs for cervical cancer, the ministry said.* Oral cancer screening has covered more than 69 lakh people.

More than 62.60 lakh antenatal check-ups were conducted, while more than 1.43 crore children received life-saving vaccines.

Besides, more than 1.51 crore have been screened for anaemia and nutrition counselling sessions reached more than 1.16 crore people, the ministry stated.

Over 85 lakh citizens have been screened for TB and 10.23 lakh for sickle cell disease. About 10.69 lakh Ni-kshay Mitras have been registered.

The ministry also informed that over 4.30 lakh blood donors have been registered, and more than 10.69 lakhs Ayushman/PM-JAY cards have been issued. PTI PLB MNK MNK