Swati Maliwal addresses court during Bibhav Kumar's bail hearing

New Delhi: During Bibhav Kumar’s bail hearing at the Tis Hazari court on Monday, Swati Maliwal addressed the court when her counsel Madhav Khurana started the argument.

Advertisment

She said after recording my statement, AAP leaders organised a press conference. I was called a BJP agent.

They have a huge troll machinery, they have pumped the machinery, she said.

“The accused was taken to Mumbai by the leaders of the party. If this accused is released on bail there would be a threat to me and my family,” Maliwal added.

Advertisment

“He is not an ordinary man, he uses the facilities used by the ministers,” Maliwal said.

Kumar's counsels moved the plea after he was sent to four days of judicial custody on Friday and got the hearing listed on Monday.

Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal has alleged that she was assaulted by Kejriwal's personal assistant Kumar when she had gone to meet the CM at his residence on May 13. Kumar had been in police custody after being arrested on May 18.

His anticipatory bail plea filed last Saturday was observed as becoming "infructuous" by the court.

Delhi Police has claimed that Kumar was not cooperating in the investigation, was evasive in his replies and has not disclosed his mobile phone password.