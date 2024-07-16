Swati Maliwal assault case: Charge sheet filed against Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed its 500-odd page charge sheet against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

The charge sheet was filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal who also extended the judicial custody of Kumar till July 30.

Kumar is accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal on May 13 here at the chief minister's official residence.

During the Tuesday's proceedings, the prosecution told the court that the charge sheet runs into around 500 pages and it also has the statements of about 50 witnesses.

The final report has been filed under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman by the use of any words, gestures or object intending to the do the same).

After the FIR was registered on May 16 at the Civil Lines Police Station, Kumar was arrested on May 18. He was sent to police custody for five days the same day by a magisterial court, which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest.

On May 24, he was sent to four days of judicial custody, following which he was again remanded to police custody for three days.

A team led by a female additional DCP-level officer has been investigating the case.

Last Friday, the Delhi High Court had denied Kumar bail saying he enjoys "considerable influence".

It cannot be ruled out that witnesses may be influenced or evidence tampered with, in case the petitioner is released on bail, the judge had said. PTI MNR KSS KSS