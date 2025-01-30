Swati Maliwal assault: Court junks revision pleas of Kejriwal's aide

New Delhi: A Delhi court has dismissed the pleas of Bibhav Kumar, an aide of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, against the orders of cognisance of the chargesheet against in an alleged case of assault involving AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

Additional sessions judge Raj Kumar also dismissed the revision plea of Delhi Police against the trial court’s order in November last year, directing the prosecution to supply a list of material objects that were seized but not relied upon by the prosecution in the alleged assault case on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

"Keeping in view the submissions of the counsel for the revisionist or accused to the effect that he was not pressing the above said criminal revision petition and the fact that the chargesheet is complete qua the accused, I am of the opinion that the present criminal revision petition is absolutely devoid of any merits and the same is hereby dismissed," the judge said.

The court was dealing with three pleas.

In an order passed on January 29, the court noted the submissions of Kumar’s counsel on not pressing the revision plea against the magistrate’s order of cognisance of the final report.

Considering the evidence, the court also dismissed as "meritless" the second plea against the case being sent to the sessions court, saying there was "no infirmity, illegality or impropriety" in the trial court order.

On Delhi Police’s plea, the court dismissed it saying it was "also devoid of any merits." Kumar, who allegedly assaulted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Maliwal on May 13 here at the chief minister's official residence, is presently on bail. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court on September 2, 2024.