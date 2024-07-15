Swati Maliwal assault : Delhi Police likely to file charge sheet on Tuesday

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police will likely file the charge sheet in connection with the case of assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, allegedly by Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, on Tuesday at a local court, official sources said.

Police have almost concluded the investigation and they are ready to file the charge sheet against Kumar at Tis Hazari court, sources said.

According to them, police have prepared an over 1,000-page charge sheet with the security staff, who were deployed at the residence of Arvind Kejriwal, when the alleged incident took place, as witnesses.

Police have collected the DVR from Kerjriwal's residence and seized several gadgets, including Kumar's two mobile phones.

Kumar was taken to Mumbai twice during his police custody to recover the allegedly deleted data from his mobile phones.

Maliwal has alleged that she was assaulted by Kumar when she had gone to meet the CM at his residence on May 13.

On Maliwal's complaint, police had booked Kumar under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 345B (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman by the use of any words, gestures, or object intending to the do the same) at the Civil Lines Police Station.

A team led by a female Additional DCP-level officer has been investigating the case.

The Delhi High Court had on Friday denied Kumar bail saying he enjoys "considerable influence." It cannot be ruled out that witnesses may be influenced or evidence tampered with in case the petitioner is released on bail, the judge had said. PTI ALK ALK VN VN