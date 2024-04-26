Swati Maliwal campaigns for AAP's Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Friday campaigned for the party's Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi Kuldeep Kumar. She participated in a 'padyatra' and door-to-door campaign in Vivek Vihar area of the Shahdara assembly constituency along with Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, the party said in a statement.
She interacted with several women. She discussed their issues and appealed to them to vote in large numbers.
“My family lives in the USA and I was there due to an emergency. Now I am back and shall be campaigning for AAP. I shall be interacting with women and girls in general and shall appeal to them to come out and exercise their right to vote," she said. PTI SLB MNK MNK