Swati Maliwal lodges police complaint in assault case at Kejriwal's house

New Delhi: AAP MP Swati Maliwal lodged a formal police complaint on Thursday in connection with the alleged assault on her at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

Advertisment

Earlier, a Delhi Police team was at AAP MP Swati Maliwal's house here for more than four hours in connection with the alleged assault on her at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, officials said.

Led by Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwaha, the team went to Rajya Sabha member Maliwal's residence around 1.50 pm to seek details of the incident, they said. Kushwaha was accompanied by a woman police officer.

On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

Advertisment

Earlier on Thursday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar over Maliwal's allegations. His hearing is scheduled for Friday at 11 am.

On Tuesday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that the incident with Maliwal was "highly condemnable".

However, Bibhav was spotted with Kejriwal and Singh at Lucknow airport.