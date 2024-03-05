Swati Mohan shares her experience on NASA’s Mars Mission

Chennai, Mar 5 (PTI) Swati Mohan, Mars Launch System Chief Engineer, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, on Tuesday shared her experience working on NASA’s Mars Mission at an event here.

Around 200 students and science enthusiasts in Chennai gained interesting insights into space science when they were addressed by Mohan during the "Mars 2020: From Launch to Landing" an interactive event organised by the US Consulate General Chennai in association with Tamil Nadu Science & Technology Centre (TNSTC) at the Sky Theater on TNSTC premises here.

Mohan shared her experience working on NASA’s Mars Mission, a release here said.

She spoke in detail about the ever-growing space ties between the United States and India, the partnership between NASA and ISRO, and co-engineer interests on critical and emerging technology (iCET).

Tracing her South Indian roots, Mohan urged students, especially women, to take up space technology as their career.

"Diversity in our teams, especially women and under-represented minorities, is becoming increasingly important as we tackle the harder challenges in space exploration. With passion, purpose, and perseverance, we need you to help us dare mighty things together," she said. PTI JSP KH