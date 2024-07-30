Swavalamban portal revamped to ease generation of disability certificate, UDID card: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The swavalamban portal has been revamped recently to ease the process of generation of disability certificate and UDID card, the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry said on Tuesday.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B L Verma said during the revamping stage of the swavalamban portal, some technical issues were reported from Maharashtra government.

These issues were resolved by the department and other issues are also being resolved on priority, as and when they are reported, the minister said.

"Changes on swavalamban portal relating to adding of new Chief Medical Officers have been made and now state social welfare departments have been authorised to change personal information in cases of appointment of new CMOs," Verma said in a written response.

Updations on the swavalamban portal are also made based on the suggestions received from people with disabilities and various other stakeholders, he added.