Swavalamban scheme won't be stopped, new cases to be taken up after old ones settled: HP minister

Shimla, Aug 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Friday assured that the Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana would not be stopped and new cases would be entertained after the old ones are settled.

The scheme by the Himachal Pradesh government is designed to promote entrepreneurship and self-employment among the youth by providing financial assistance, subsidies, and skill development for setting up businesses.

Speaking in the state assembly, Industries Minister Chauhan said in the last three years ending July 31, 2025, as many as 3,373 people have benefitted from the scheme, while subsidies were given to 7,764 people.

Chauhan was replying to a question by Vinod Kumar and Deep Kumar of the opposition BJP and Vivek Kumar of the ruling Congress.

About 123 people benefited from the Start-ups Yojana and 4,982 from the Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Srijan Yojana, he said. The beneficiaries have been given loans, financial assistance and margin money, he said.

He said all 4,253 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Yojana have received 100 per cent subsidy, 4,023 got 60 per cent subsidy, while 1,494 are yet to get a subsidy. He added that 35 applications have been received so far in 2025, but none have been accepted. PTI BPL RHL