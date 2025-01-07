'Swayampurna Goa' initiative benefitted over 3 lakh persons: CM Sawant

Panaji, Jan 7 (PTI) More than three lakh persons have benefited from 'Swayampurna Goa' programme, the government-led initiative to make every village and city in the state self-reliant, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.?? The CM on Monday convened a review meeting with all taluka nodal officers and heads of various government departments, with focus on assessing the progress of the Swayampurna Goa programme and ongoing special drives across the coastal state, a government spokesperson said.

Nearly 3.14 lakh individuals in the state have directly or indirectly benefited from the programme, the spokesperson quoted the CM as saying.

Sawant lauded the exemplary work carried out by 'Swayampurna Mitras' and taluka nodal officers in their respective village panchayats, he said.

The chief minister made a special mention about the 'Vision for All' initiative, under which more than two lakh students from Classes 1 to 10 in government and aided schools underwent eye screenings, the spokesperson said.

"As part of the initiative, 3,439 students were provided spectacles free of cost," he said.

The CM also reviewed the progress of special drives conducted by the state's five key departments - women and child development, legal metrology, health, Kadamba Transport Corporation Ltd and food and drugs administration.

Sawant emphasised the need for the taluka nodal officers to conduct regular review meetings with Swayampurna Mitras in the presence of zonal agricultural officers and block development officers at least once a month.

This move will ensure that government benefits reach every deserving individual in the state, the CM said.

He further underlined the critical role of departments like handicraft, textile and coir, skill development and rural development in driving self-reliance in village economies.

These departments can empower rural women by offering skill development programmes tailored to their needs and providing effective marketing platforms for their products, Sawant said.

The CM also advised the agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries departments to intensify awareness campaigns and collaborate with other departments to achieve 100 per cent coverage of all government schemes by the end of 2025. PTI RPS GK