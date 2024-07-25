Sweeper accused of sexual assault by mother of visually-challenged minor girl arrested

Hyderabad, Jul 25 (PTI) A sweeper was taken into custody after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her visually-challenged minor daughter at a government school for blind girls at Malakpet here, police said on Thursday.

The minor girl was taken to a state-run hospital on July 15 by her mother after she developed health issues and the doctors there informed the police based on the mother's suspicions, they said.

A police team went to the hospital and recorded the statement of the girl's mother, who in her complaint stated that she suspected that a sweeper in the school's hostel might have sexually assaulted her daughter on July 7, an investigation officer said.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act on July 16, a senior police official said.

After the girl was discharged from the hospital, her statement was also subsequently recorded, though she only stated that one person "touched" her cheeks, the official said.

During the course of the investigation, the police took the sweeper into custody on Wednesday, police said.

Further investigation is on. PTI VVK GDK VVK ANE