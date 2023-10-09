Sweeper held for molesting female patient in ICU of state-run JJ Hospital

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) A 40-year-old sweeper has been arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 15-year-old girl undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when the sanitation worker, Rohidas Solanki, touched the girl inappropriately while helping her change her diaper and bed, an official said.

The victim was admitted to the MICU ward of the ICU on Saturday evening after she allegedly took an overdose of some pills following an argument with her parents, he said.

"Solanki sent away the girl's relative to discard a used diaper in the dustbin kept in the hospital bathroom. As the girl was alone in the bed, he kissed her and touched her inappropriately," the police official said.

When the girl's relative came to know about the incident, she alerted the hospital staff and called up the police, he said.

Solanki was arrested and a case was registered under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. PTI DC NSK