Sweet shop in Kolkata's Park Street ravaged by fire

Kolkata: A sweet shop in Kolkata's Park Street area was ravaged by a fire on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Four fire tenders took over two hours to douse the blaze, which broke out at 12.35 pm, they said.

The shop was located on the ground floor of the 'Queen's Mansion' building.

"It seems that an electrical short circuit could be the reason for the fire. However, our forensic team is collecting evidence to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze," an officer of the Fire and Emergency Services Department said.

No casualties were reported, he said.