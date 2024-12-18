Swell of hoardings: No concrete steps taken by BMC despite instructions, says HC

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over illegal hoardings and banners in Mumbai, noting that civic officials have not taken concrete measures despite instructions and that political parties seemingly lack respect for the court's orders.

A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar took note of several photographs submitted by advocate Manoj Shirsat, representing intervenor activist Zoru Bhathena.

The images depicted a "swell of hoardings" at several places including the one in front of the high court premises in Fort area after the results of Maharashtra assembly polls were announced.

The bench is hearing a plea against illegal hoardings being put up by different individuals and organisations.

"Despite our explicit and clear directions issued earlier, it appears that concrete steps are not being taken by the civic body and other concerned authorities to check such illegal hoardings and banners," it said.

The bench said it had cautioned political parties in a previous order and reminded them of the undertakings furnished on their behalf in the court.

However, it appears that political parties and other such organisations also do not have any respect for the orders of the court, the bench said.

The court mentioned that it had already expressed concern in earlier orders about potential environmental hazards due to such banners and hoardings.

The court had requested the Advocate General to apprise officers about the judicial concerns.

"However, the directions issued by the court appeared to have fallen on deaf ears of authorities," the bench said.

The HC has asked Advocate General Birendra Saraf to assist it in this matter when it will be next heard on December 19. PTI AVI NSK