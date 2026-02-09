Swift police action averts serious accident in central Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) A road crash in central Delhi's Daryaganj area did not escalate into a major accident due to the swift response of Delhi Police, an officer said.

A PCR call was received at the Daryaganj Police Station at around 1.21 am on Monday reporting that an SUV had skidded over dust and loose stones and overturned near Netaji Subhash Marg.

"A police team rushed to the spot immediately and found two occupants trapped inside the car," the officer said.

The team flipped the vehicle back onto its wheels and safely rescued both the occupants, who were visibly shaken but unharmed. No injuries were reported and there was no loss of life or damage to public property, the officer said.

Prompt police action ensured that the incident did not lead to any secondary collision of further disruption, the officer said, adding that the vehicle was removed from the road and traffic movement restored without delay. PTI BM RHL