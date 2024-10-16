'Swiftly counter fake narratives': EC Gyanesh Kumar to poll observers

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday cautioned observers being deployed for Jharkhand and Maharashtra polls to be alert to the menace of false narratives that vitiate the election process so that misinformation can be swiftly countered.

Another Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said visibility, accessibility and responsiveness were critical for the poll observers to fulfil their role successfully.

He also advised them to personally visit vulnerable polling stations for inspection.

The election commissioners were addressing a group of over 625 officials drawn from IAS, IPS, IRS and other central services being deployed as general, police and expenditure observers for Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly polls as well as a clutch of Lok Sabha and assembly polls being held next month. The poll panel deploys observers who work as its eyes and ears during elections. PTI NAB NAB SKY SKY