34 people in Bengaluru place group order on Swiggy worth Rs 7,329 on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: Swiggy introduced a new Group Ordering feature just in time for Raksha Bandhan, leading to a significant increase in order values.

The feature, which allows multiple users to contribute to a single order, saw a notable spike during the festival.

In one instance, 34 people in Bengaluru used the feature to place a group order worth INR 7,329.

Launched a week before the festival, the feature has been designed to simplify ordering for gatherings and events.

On Raksha Bandhan, Swiggy reported a 15% increase in group orders, with the average order value on these orders rising by 20 times.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, highlighted that the feature was well-received during the festive season. Swiggy plans to introduce a bill-splitting option soon to further enhance the convenience of group ordering.

The Group Ordering feature allows users to choose a restaurant, create a group order, and share the cart link with others. Participants can then add their items to the order, which the host can review before placing it.

Swiggy, founded in 2014, continues to expand its services across food delivery, grocery delivery through Swiggy Instamart, and other convenience options.