Swimming coach held for molesting minor girl

Thane, Jun 24 (PTI) A 42-year-old swimming coach has been arrested in Thane for allegedly touching a 10-year-old girl inappropriately in the swimming pool of a housing society, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the accused, Mangesh Desle, was coaching the girl.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the coach touched her daughter's private parts, a police official said.

Desle was arrested under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354-A (Sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand) of the Indian Penal Code, and under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added. PTI COR NSK