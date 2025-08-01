Swimming pool built without permanent source of water lying unused, admits MP govt in assembly

Bhopal, Aug 1 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday admitted in the assembly that a swimming pool was built at cost of Rs 1.5 crore in Burhanpur despite the lack of a permanent source of water to keep it operational.

The pool, which was approved in 2011, was constructed but has not been used till date, the state government said in response to a written question asked on Thursday by Burhanpur's Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Archana Chitnis.

She had asked if action would be taken against those responsible for such a "short-sighted decision".

In response to these questions, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "There is no permanent source of water at the place selected for the construction of the swimming pool. An inquiry committee has been constituted under the Superintendent Engineer of Ujjain Municipal Corporation on March 27, 2025 to determine the responsibility for this error." A show cause notice has been issued to the concerned for not submitting the investigation report within the time limit and to the Burhanpur Municipal Corporation Commissioner for not taking action against the responsible people within the specified timeframe, he said.

In response to another question, Vijayvargiya said the pool has not been used from the date of inauguration.

"Due to leakage in the tank of the pool, the water could not be stored and hence it was not used. The construction of this pool was approved in 2011 and its total cost was fixed at Rs. 135.49 lakh. But by the time of construction, its cost reached more than Rs. 151.06 lakh," he said.

He said the work of construction of the swimming pool was approved from the Central government's Backward Region Grant Fund Scheme (BRGF) School Education Department and the local body fund. PTI MAS BNM