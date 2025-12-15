Swiss startups keen to pilot wastewater technologies with BWSSB

Bengaluru, Dec 15 (PTI) Swiss startups specialising in advanced wastewater technologies have expressed interest in deploying their solutions on a pilot basis within the BWSSB’s infrastructure, its chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said on Monday.

The development follows a high-level video conference held between Manohar and Dr Angela Honegger, CEO and Consul General of Swissnex India.

Speaking after the meeting, Manohar said that under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, BWSSB has remained committed to adopting innovative solutions in water management.

"To facilitate this, we have formulated a new scheme that allows startups to implement new technologies in wastewater management and water supply on a pilot basis," he said.

The initiative will enable startups to test their proof-of-concept solutions in a real-world environment and further refine their technologies, he added, according to a press release.

Noting that Switzerland is globally recognised for its wastewater management systems, Manohar said it was a welcome development that Swiss universities and startups are keen to deploy their technologies in the city’s sewage treatment plants (STPs).

"This collaboration will not only ensure high-quality treated water but will also provide our engineers exposure to global-standard technologies," he said.

The Swissnex representatives appreciated the sustainable water management initiatives undertaken by BWSSB, and both sides agreed to promote technology and knowledge exchange through workshops and meetings in the coming days, the release added. PTI KSU SSK