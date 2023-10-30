Swiss woman's murder: Initial autopsy report suggests death due to suffocation

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The initial autopsy report of the Swiss woman whose decomposed body was found in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar has suggested that she died due to suffocation, police said on Monday.

The body of Nina Berger, aged around 30 years, was found on a spot near the wall of a municipal school on October 20. Her limbs were tied with metal chains, which were locked.

Police suspect that accused Gurpreet Singh locked her in a Santro car on the day of the incident. "It is suspected that she was suffocated to death. However, the final autopsy report may come in a few days," a Delhi Police officer said.

Police said Singh, who was arrested in the murder case, was not cooperating and changing statements and that they needed more time to interrogate him.

Singh earlier claimed that he had strangled Berger to death, chained her body and stuffed it in the car.

Gurpreet Singh's police custody was extended by five more days on Monday, the officer said.

The post-mortem examination of Berger's body was conducted on Saturday after the police got an NOC (No-Objection certificate) from the Switzerland embassy.

The autopsy was conducted by a board comprising a panel of three doctors at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital.

Police said the body would be cremated and the ashes handed over to the embassy so that it could reach Berger's family in Zurich. PTI ALK IJT IJT