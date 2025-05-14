Switch in 'change of guard' ceremony timing from Saturday: Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The change of guard ceremony will shift to its summer timing -- between 7.30 am and 8.30 am -- from this Saturday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

The ceremony is a long-standing military tradition conducted weekly to allow a fresh group of the President's bodyguards to take charge.

"The change of guard ceremony on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan will shift to the summer timing, that is between 7.30 am and 8.30 am, with effect from May 17, 2025," said the statement issued on Wednesday.

Raised in 1773, the President's Bodyguard (PBG) is the seniormost regiment of the Indian Army, tasked with ceremonial duties for the President.

PBG personnel are skilled horsemen, tank operators and paratroopers.