Switch off music systems, drive slow and stay alert in fog: Noida officials

Noida (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) With dense fog severely reducing visibility and increasing the risk of road accidents, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Tuesday issued a 'Safe Travel in Fog' advisory, urging commuters to switch off music systems, drive slow and exercise complete caution.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Udit Narayan Pandey said fog during the winter months has emerged as a serious hazard on roads, multiplying the chances of accidents.

"If drivers follow some simple but essential precautions, many accidents can be avoided," he said.

Advising motorists to avoid travel in fog unless absolutely necessary, Pandey said that while reaching destinations on time may be important, human life is invaluable.

"If travelling in fog cannot be avoided, drive slowly and remain extremely cautious," he added.

As part of the advisory, the ARTO asked drivers to keep their stereo systems or FM radios switched off so that they can hear the sounds of other vehicles on the road.

He also advised against using air conditioners while driving in foggy conditions, suggesting the use of a mild heater instead, with airflow directed towards the windshield to prevent condensation.

Vehicles equipped with defoggers should keep them on at a slightly warm setting, he said.

Pandey further advised motorists to keep vehicle windows slightly open to allow excess moisture to escape and ensure proper ventilation. Drivers were cautioned against cleaning fogged windows with their hands and were instead advised to use clean, dry cotton or microfiber cloths.

He said headlights should always be kept on low beam, even during daytime if fog persists, and hazard lights should be used to alert vehicles approaching from behind.

Navigation applications such as Google Maps can be used to stay oriented, while maintaining a safe distance from vehicles ahead and applying brakes gently, the advisory said.

The ARTO also cautioned drivers not to overtake in fog and to remain alert around broken-down vehicles or those parked on the roadside.

"Fog often creates visual illusions. On two-lane roads, drive slowly and stay close to the left edge. Never drive in the middle of the road," Pandey said, adding that on four-lane roads or in urban areas with dividers, driving closer to the divider is safer.

For enhanced safety, private vehicle owners were urged to affix red retro-reflective tape at the rear of their vehicles.

Pandey said it is mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act for commercial vehicles to have white retro-reflective tape on the front and red tape on the rear.

The district administration appealed to all commuters to strictly follow the advisory to ensure their own safety as well as that of others during the prevailing foggy conditions.

Authorities have already capped the maximum speed limit on the Noida-Greater Noida and the Yamuna expressways at 75 kmph for light vehicles including cars and 60 kmph for heavy vehicles till February in view of the winter weather conditions.