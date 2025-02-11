Switching sides is Congress' culture: Punjab CM Mann dismisses rumours of dissent in AAP

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday dismissed speculation about dissent within AAP's state unit, asserting that Congress leaders have a history of party-switching while AAP leaders remain dedicated.

"Switching sides is Congress' culture; they talk about others but do not worry about themselves. I will ask Pratap Singh Bajwa how many MLAs they have in Delhi." Mann said.

"Bajwa has made such claims for years, let him say it...," he added.

Mann's remarks came after Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that over 30 AAP MLAs were in touch with his party.

"Bajwa has been saying this. He should not count our MLAs and instead, see how many MLAs Congress has in Delhi." Mann was speaking to reporters after AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with Punjab ministers and MLAs at Kapurthala House in Delhi. The meeting followed AAP’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, sparking speculation about instability in its Punjab unit.

Mann reiterated the unity within AAP, saying, "He (Bajwa) has been making claims earlier also that 20 MLAs or 40 MLAs are in touch with him. Let them say it. We have formed this party with our sweat and blood, going among people in the villages and towns in the state." Highlighting his government's achievements, Mann said, "Our party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has wholeheartedly thanked everyone for the tireless hard work done by the MLAs of Punjab in campaigning in the Delhi elections. Because of the work we have done, we are still getting the love of the people of Delhi. We will continue to work for public welfare in the future also." Speaking on Punjab’s law and order, he said, "The law and order situation in Punjab is better than most states. If it were not so, then why would industries come here? Being a border state, we have to make more efforts, and we are doing that." Mann also spoke about his government’s initiatives, stating, "We have done work beyond our guarantees. We have closed 17 toll plazas; now people save Rs 62 lakh every day. We have also stopped multiple pensions for MLAs. We did not give all these guarantees, but we have fulfilled them." Discussing governance improvements, he added, "We are implementing the Delhi model in Punjab as well. There too, Aam Aadmi clinics are being built like Mohalla clinics. Along with this, Schools of Eminence have been built. We will make Punjab a model state and present it to the entire country. Punjab has contributed to the development of the country in the past and will continue to do so in the future." On the promise of financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women, he said, "It will be provided in the coming days. It's public money, and we are spending that money on the people only." Following AAP’s loss in the Delhi Assembly elections, Punjab remains its only state government. Amid speculation that Kejriwal may play a bigger role in Punjab politics or contest for the vacant Ludhiana Assembly seat, AAP leaders have dismissed such reports.

Punjab MLA Narinder Kaur also refuted claims of internal dissent before the meeting, calling the recent meeting a routine strategy session. "Congress should focus on why they got zero seats in Delhi instead of commenting on our party," she said.

AAP, which had governed Delhi for a decade, suffered a major setback in the February 5 elections, winning only 22 seats out of 70 in the Assembly elections. The BJP's victory ended AAP's rule in the capital, raising concerns over the party's future.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also intensified its attack on the AAP. Saffron party's leader and newly elected MLA from West Delhi's Rajouri Garden, Manjinder Singh Sirsa took a dig at Kejriwal for holding a meeting with Punjab MLAs despite AAP's defeat in Delhi.

"He is dreaming of becoming Punjab Chief Minister. Just like a fish out of water, Kejriwal can not live without power luxury," Sirsa said.

"The people of Punjab are self-respecting and have mellowed the arrogance of many, so, Kejriwal should stop dreaming about becoming Punab's CM." In the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab, the AAP wrested power from the Congress by winning 92 of the 117 seats. The Congress won 18 seats, while the Shiromani Akali Dal has three MLAs. PTI MHS VIT MHS NB NB