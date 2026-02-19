Switzerland looking forward to hosting 2027 AI Summit in Geneva: Swiss President

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Switzerland is looking forward to hosting the AI Summit 2027 in Geneva, which will strengthen the country's position in digital policy, President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, said on Thursday.

Interacting with mediapersons at the Swiss Pavilion at the ongoing AI Impact Summit, with “See You in 2027 in Geneva” written in the background, Parmelin also termed his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi “excellent”.

Modi and Parmelin held a bilateral at the Bharat Mandapam on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit.

Before answering media queries, the Swiss President told reporters that the AI Summit being hosted by Indis is a “landmark event”.

“Artificial intelligence (AI) is not just about speed or application, it's about AI’s capacity to have an extraordinary and direct impact on people’s lives,” Parmelin said.

“Switzerland is looking forward to hosting the AI Summit in 2027 in Geneva,” he added.

Hosting the summit will strengthen Switzerland's position in digital policy and “reaffirm our commitment to a rules-based international order”, he said.

The Swiss president also said that it will consolidate Switzerland's role as a leading centre for innovation and research.

In a post on X, Parmelin said, “I am pleased to announce that Switzerland will host the next AI Summit in Geneva in 2027. With this summit, Switzerland will actively contribute to advancing the global dialogue on the responsible use of AI, as well as its international governance and regulation.” In another post, he said, “Delighted to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India in New Delhi. AI is shaping our future at an unprecedented pace. It is of vital importance that governments work closely together, exchange knowledge, and ensure that AI benefits everyone.” The AI Impact Summit is being held from February 16-20 at the Bharat Mandapam, in which several heads of state, more than 500 global AI leaders, 150 academicians and researchers, and 400 chief technology officers, vice-presidents, and philanthropists are taking part. PTI KND ARI