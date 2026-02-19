Switzerland to host next edition of AI summit: Swiss President Parmelin

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Swiss President Guy Parmelin on Thursday announced that his country is looking forward to hosting the next edition of AI summit in Geneva in 2027.

Parmelin is among around 20 global leaders attending the ongoing AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

"Switzerland is looking forward to hosting the 2027 AI Summit in Geneva -- and to working with the subsequent incoming host of the 2028 AI Summit, the United Arab Emirates, as partner for the Geneva summit," he said.

He said hosting the summit will strengthen Switzerland's position in digital policy and reaffirm its commitment to a rules-based international order.

"It will also consolidate our role as a leading centre for innovation and research in AI," he said, adding the summit will offer an important platform to highlight the importance of international law and fundamental rights in the development and use of AI.

Parmelin said he had "valuable discussions" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on artificial intelligence, multilateral cooperation, and also on trade.

"Since the entry into force of the EFTA-India Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, our economic relations have experienced a highly dynamic momentum," he said.

"A new bilateral Investment Treaty would further support our common objective of promoting Swiss investment in India and supporting sustainable job creation. We also discussed issues of international significance," he said.

In March last year, India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) sealed an ambitious trade deal to bolster their economic ties.

Under the trade pact, the EFTA states of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland are looking at making an investment of USD 100 billion in India over the next 15 years. The pact came into force on October 1.

On the ongoing AI Impact Summit, Parmelin said the issues discussed at the gathering will "shape the future".

"What makes the technology of artificial intelligence revolutionary is not just its speed or application potential. What makes it extraordinary is its direct impact on our daily lives -- for example in education, healthcare, and how we work and communicate," he said.

"When we govern AI wisely, it can drive innovation, reduce inequality, and create prosperity that reaches beyond privileged circles. But this outcome is not automatic," he added.

Parmelin said Switzerland and India share important values and both the countries recognized the delicate balance between innovation and responsibility.

"With AI, we have an opportunity to answer that question more equitably than in past technological revolutions, but only if we build the right framework conditions now," he said.