Swollen river damages road in Sonprayag; traffic to Kedarnath disrupted

Rudraprayag, Jul 27 (PTI) The Sonprayag-Kedarnath was damaged by a swollen Sone river on Saturday, disrupting the movement of traffic on the route. District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said movement of traffic on the route has come to a halt near the shuttle service bridge in Sonprayag. The level of water in the Alaknanda, Mandakini rivers is also rising, he said.

The district was lashed by a heavy rain Friday night. Authorities are repairing the damaged road in Sonprayag, Rajwar said. He appealed to the pilgrims going to Kedarnath to stay at safe places until the weather improves and the road is restored to traffic.