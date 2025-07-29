Swollen Teesta submerges NH-10, traffic to Sikkim, Darjeeling, Kalimpong affected

Gangtok: Movement of vehicles to Sikkim and parts of West Bengal's Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts was affected as the swollen Teesta river has breached its embankment at 29 Mile and submerged the NH-10, considered the lifeline of the region, officials said on Tuesday.

A landslide at Tarkhola in Kalimpong also disrupted traffic between Sevoke in West Bengal and Rangpo in Sikkim, they said.

Further, a major landslide at Bardang between Singtam and Rangpo has blocked the NH-10, officials said, adding that it will take time to clear the road as the incessant rains, which began on Sunday, are hampering the work.

Landslides have also blocked the Singtam-Dikchu Road in Gangtok district, with multiple landslides reported from Tintek Khola and Kokaley, they said.

The road from Namthang to Namchi has also been blocked at Phongla because of a landslide, they said.

A massive landslide near the Turning Point leading to Chagelakha in Dalpachand in Pakyong district has completely blocked the road. Besides soil and rocks, uprooted trees have fallen on the road.

Heavy rains also led to mudslides at Pani House in Gangtok, where a number of parked two-wheelers were buried under the debris, officials said.

Travellers were advised to use alternative routes and avoid NH-10 till the restoration works are over and the water level of the Teesta decreases, they said.