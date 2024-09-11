Swollen Yeleru reservoir submerges 62,000 acres of agricultural fields in Andhra

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 11 (PTI) As many as 62,000 acres of agricultural fields were submerged in Kakinada district due to flood water inflows into Yeleru and Thandava reservoirs, said an official on Wednesday.

Kakinada district Collector S Shan Mohan apprised Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan over Yeleru reservoir, which is in spate due to heavy rains in the catchment areas.

"Flood waters entered onto the roads in Pithapuram and Peddapuram constituencies due to breaches and vehicular traffic has been stalled," Shan Mohan told the Deputy CM, according to a release.

Vehicular traffic was affected between Pithapuram and Raparthi, Peddapuram and Gudivada and Samarlakota and Pithapuram.

In view of heavy flood water flow on the national highway near Gollaprolu, vehicular traffic was diverted, said the Collector, adding that boats and flood relief measures have been put in place in the affected regions.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information & Management System (APWRIMS), 108 reservoirs in the state are filled up to 78 per cent capacity, storing 773 TMC water, while Yeleru reservoir is filled over 90 per cent of its capacity at 22 TMC.

However, the Collector noted that inflows are reducing gradually.

Meanwhile, East Godavari district Collector P Prasanthi said the second level warning has been issued at Dowleswaram Barrage and 13 lakh cusecs of flood water are being discharged.

Considering the swollen nature of the Godavari river, she appealed to the riparian inhabitants to be careful and avoid entering into the waters for bathing or Vinayaka Chavithi festivities.

She advised people to postpone idol immersions by 48 hours, among other precautions.